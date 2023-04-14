Idukki Kerala Police arrested a man for allegedly raping a 46yearold speciallyabled woman after locking her elderly aged mother in Kerala s Idukki The incident took place in Karimkunnam near Thodupuzha The accused has been identified as Manu a resident of Karimkunnam According to police sources the accused had come to the victim s house for maintenance work When he reached there only the mother and daughter were present at the house The accused locked the mother in a room and sexually abused the daughter and fled the spot The mother herself took her daughter to the hospital in Thodupuzha The victim s mother then lodged a complaint at the police station She said in her complaint that Manu had molested her daughter on April 4 Based on the complaint the accused was arrested by the Karimkunnam police and Thodupuzha DYSP Also read Miscreants Bid to rape a tourist from Hyderabad in Assam s Majuli foiledThe police registered a case against the accused Manu on charges of rape housebreaking and intimidation The accused was produced in court and remanded Both mother and the daughter gave statements before the magistrate Earlier a 19yearold woman was raped by a man and his associate after he picked her up from Malviya Nagar Metro station in connection with a job he had offered to her The victim in her complaint to the police said she was asked to come to the metro station by the man for a job The accused was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code