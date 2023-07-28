MAN ARRESTED FOR HOAX BOMB THREAT AT COCHIN AIRPORT

Kochi: A 55-year-old passenger has landed in trouble in Kerala was claimed that there was a bomb in the baggage of another passenger at the Cochin International Airport here while waiting for the security procedure to board a flight. The incident was reported on Thursday, police said.

According to Nedumbassery police, Pathanamthitta native Sabu Varghese was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly claimed there was a bomb in one of the suitcases of another passenger. "It seems like he was irritated due to the long security procedures. While waiting for the security check, he said there was a bomb in another man's baggage," Nedumbassery police said.

The airport authorities, after carrying out checks found the man's claim to be a hoax and after necessary procedures, handed over the man to the Kerala police, which later recorded his arrest. He was later let off on bail.

Also read: No bomb found, Moscow-Goa flight takes off from Jamnagar airport in Gujarat after 15 hours, reaches its destination

A similar incident took place on the Indigo flight a hoax bomb threat written on a tissue paper was found on the seat created panic among the passengers and staff in November 2022. The plane landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The flight arrived from Kolkata. On inspection, it was found to be a hoax bomb scare. The 6E 379 Indigo flight took off from Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport at 5:29 am on November 27, 2022, and landed at Devanahalli Kempegowda International Airport at 8.10 am.

The IndiGo crew has noticed that there is a suspicious tissue paper in one seat. It contained a message of a bomb threat to the flight. Immediately, the security personnel were called and an inspection was carried out. The bomb threat was written in blue ink by an anonymous person on the tissue paper that was left near the 6D seat. When the bomb disposal team conducted a thorough inspection of the plane, it was found that this was a fake threat. A case has been registered at the Kempegowda International Airport police station against the airport staff and the police investigated the matter.