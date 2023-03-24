Kozhikode(Kerala): A man was arrested after his Russian girlfriend tried to end her life by suicide in Kerala's Kozhikode. The woman who lived in Koorachund tried to end her life on Thursday after her boyfriend allegedly harassed her, police sources said. She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital immediately.

According to police sources, three months ago, the woman came from Russia to Koorachund to meet the Malayali youth whom she met through social media. Then she stayed with her boyfriend in Kalangali of Koorachund.

The police said that the woman's statement will be recorded with the help of a language expert after she recovers. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of DYSP, Perambra. Koorachund police took the women to Kozhikode medical college on Wednesday night after the locals informed them about the incident, officials said.

According to police sources, there are many scars visible on her hand. She is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Kozhikode Medical College. The doctors informed that she was now out of danger. The Women's Commission has suo moto registered a case in the incident. The Commission has sought an urgent report from the Koorachund police station officer. The Commission has instructed the police to immediately record the woman's statement in the incident with the help of people who know the Russian language.

