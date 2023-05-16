MAN ALLEGEDLY CIRCULATES WIFES NUDE PICTURES ON INTERNET IN KERALAS THRISSUR ARRESTED

Thrissur: In a shocking incident, a young man has been accused of circulating nude pictures of his wife on social media in Thrissur district of Kerala, police said on Tuesday. The accused man has been arrested while further investigation into the case is going on. The accused has been identified as Sebi (33), a native of Erumapetty area of Thrissur district.

A police official said that Sebi was arrested following a complaint lodged by his wife against him. It is learnt that Sebi married the woman, a resident of Palakkad district of the state, two and a half years ago. The woman said that her family gave 80 grams of gold as dowry to her husband at the time of marriage.

However after marriage, he was asking for more dowry, the woman said in he complaint. Police say that as per his wife's complaint, Sebi was constantly harassing his wife for demanding dowry. Apart from Sebi, his family members also subjected the young woman to mental and physical abuse on account of dowry, the woman said.

However, none of these matters were reported to the parents of the economically disadvantaged young woman. While investigation into the dowry harassment against Sebi and his parents was going on, the Sebi's wife accused her husband of circulating her nude pictures on the social media. The nude pictures of the young woman were circulated on the app that shares obscene pictures while she was being harassed for dowry, she said.

Sebi's wife lodged a complaint with the Kunnamkulam police. Based on the complaint, the police seized Sebi's mobile phone for examination. A police official said that subsequent probe revealed that Sebi indeed shared his wife's pictures on the online app. The police have expedited the investigation into the matter.

A special police team has been formed to conclude the investigation.