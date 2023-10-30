LOW GRADE EXPLOSIVES USED FOR BLASTS IN KERALA NATIONAL SECURITY GUARD

New Delhi: Investigating officials probing the Kerala bomb blasts case on Monday claimed that low-grade explosives were used for the explosion that killed three people besides injuring several others. Teams of the National Security Guard (NSG) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been separately probing the incident.

Sources in the NSG told ETV Bharat that low-grade explosives were used in the incident. "These explosives were then mixed with the locally available petrol to burn the place down," sources said. Sources said that toy car remotes, mobile phones, batteries, circuits, petrol and firecracker explosives have been used for the IED blasts.

Though a man named Dominic Martin claimed responsibility for the blasts stating that he had carried out the attack, investigation officials are probing the larger picture behind the incident. "We are looking into the larger picture of the incident. Although one person has claimed responsibility for the attack, we are not keeping any stone unturned," sources said.

Dominic Martin (48) posted his confession in a Facebook video. Later, he surrendered at a nearby police station in Ernakulam. Martin claimed he was a registered member of the religious group and was angry with its "anti-national" teachings. Sources privy to the development told this correspondent that the NIA is likely to re-register the case.

"Once NIA takes over the case, the agency will start interrogating all the suspects. The agency will also interrogate Martin separately," sources said. The bomb blasts at a Jewish convention centre took place a day after a virtual speech of former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal surfaced during a rally at Malappuram in Kerala.