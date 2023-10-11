Thiruvananthapuram: An inspiring figure and poster girl of Kerala's adult literacy programme, Karthyayani Amma, passed away at her residence in Cheppad, Alappuzha, at the remarkable age of 101 in the early hours of Wednesday.

Amma came to limelight in 2018 by becoming the oldest learner, at 96 years old, to successfully clear the Aksharalaksham literacy examination, where she achieved an impressive 98 marks out of 100, finishing at the top among the 40,363 candidates who participated in the examination.

Hailing from Muttom near Cheppad in Alappuzha, Karthyayani Amma's extraordinary journey in the field of education began in her later years. Her dedication and determination to achieve a remarkable feat in literacy was truly inspiring. Not only did she achieve academic success, but she also exhibited a desire to further her knowledge by expressing interest in learning about computers through the Literacy Mission.

In recognition of her exceptional achievement, the Kerala government presented Karthyayani Amma with the prestigious Nari Shakthi Award. Moreover, she was appointed as the Commonwealth Learning Goodwill Ambassador, highlighting her remarkable efforts in promoting distance education within the 53 member states.

In a heartfelt gesture of encouragement, former education minister Prof. C. Raveendranath visited Karthyayani Amma's home and gifted her a laptop, to make her aspiration of learning easy.