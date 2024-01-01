Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala registered a record sale of liquor worth Rs 543.13 crore during the Christmas and New Year period from December 22 to 31.

Liquor was sold through Bevco outlets in Kerala during this period. Last year, liquor worth Rs 516.26 crore was sold during this 10-day period. Liquor worth Rs 94.5 crore was sold on yesterday alone, which is the highest one-day sale recorded till date. Last year, the figure was Rs 93.33 crore.

On December 31, the highest liquor sale was recorded at the Power House Road outlet in Thiruvananthapuram, which witnessed a sale amounting to Rs 1.02 crore. On Dec 30, liquor sale of Rs 61.91 crores was recorded compared to Rs 55.04 crores in 2022.

During the extended Christmas holidays, Bevco registered a record sale on December 24 when it sold liquor worth Rs 70.73 crore across the state. On December 22 and 23, it registered a sale of Rs 84.04 crore at its outlets.

Ninety per cent of the total Rs 543.13 crore collected through the sale of liquor will go to the state exchequer as liquor tax is more than 250 per cent. Thus, the state government has earned a revenue of around 490 crore through liquor sale this festive season.