New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday granted bail on medical grounds to M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a case of violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

A bench comprising justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh granted relief to Sivasankar for two months to undergo treatment, however, made it clear that he will not make any attempt to influence any witness during this period. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and Enforcement Directorate, opposed any relief to Sivasankar. Mehta contended before the bench that he is close to a very high constitutional functionary.

The top court, noting that post-operative treatment will also be required, said the applicant may be released on bail for medical treatment for a period of two months. Sivasankar moved the apex court challenging the Kerala High Court order. In April this year, the Kerala High Court had denied bail to him observing that he could tamper with evidence as he had influence with the ruling party.

Sivasankar was arrested in connection with the alleged violation of FCRA in Life Mission, a flagship housing project of the Kerala government. The project involved the construction of a housing complex at Wadakkancherry, using funds offered by the international humanitarian organisation Red Crescent.

Also read: ED arrests Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala CM, in Life Mission scam case