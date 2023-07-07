LEGENDARY KERALA ARTIST VASUDEVAN NAMBOOTHIRI DIES

Malappuram (Kerala): Well-known artist Karuvattu Mana Vasudevan Namboothiri, who created awe in the Malayalam literary world with his sketches, passed away on Thursday late night. He was 97. He was under treatment at a private hospital, due to age-related ailments.

On Thursday, he was shifted from his home in Naduvattam to the Edapal Hospital after his health deteriorated. From there, he was later shifted to the Kottakkal Mims Hospital. He breathed his last at 12.21 pm while undergoing treatment at the Mims Hospital, his kin said. His body will be kept at his residence at Edapall Naduvattam till 12 PM and later at the Thrissur Lalithakala Academy hall till 3 PM. His funeral will be held at 5.30 PM.

Karuvattu Mana Vasudevan Namboothiri was born on September 13, 1925 in Ponnani, Karavattillath. Drawing was his passion since childhood. The famous painter and sculptor Varikkasseri Krishnan Namboothiri, who saw his interest in drawing, brought him to the Madras College of Fine Arts. He studied painting under Roy Chowdhury, KCS Panicker, S Dhanapal and others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise and wrote on his twitter handle "Shri KM Vasudevan Namboothiri ji will be remembered for his legendary works of art. He is widely respected for his creativity and efforts to popularize aspects related to history and culture. Saddened by his passing. My thoughts are with his family during this time of grief. Om Shanti".

In 1960 he started drawing in the Mathrubhumi weekly. The novels and stories of veteran writers like Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai, SK Pottekkatt, MT Vasudevan Nair, VKN, Punathil Kunjabdulla reached the readers along with artist Namboothiri's sketches. Namboothiri's female illustrations were more impressive. Writer Vadakkke Koottala Narayanankutty Nair, popularly known as VKN, described artist Namboothiri as the "god of sketches". His painting based on 'Shankaracharya's Love of beauty', which he created on the request of actor Mohanlal, was popular. Draupadi and other characters in the novel Randamoozham are his most acclaimed illustrations.

He excelled in all his fields including drawing, sculpture, art direction and painting. He was the art director of Aravindan-directed films like 'Uttarayanam' and 'Kanchanaseeta'.

Vasudevan Namboothiri won the State Film Award for Art Director for the movie 'Uttarayanam'. His collection of paintings on Kathakali dancers also garnered a lot of attention.

He worked as the president of Kerala Lalitkala Academy. Kerala Lalithakala Academy honored him with the 'Raja Ravi Varma' award. He also received the Children's Literature Award of the State Institute of Children's Literature.

