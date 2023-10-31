KUWAIT TO DEPORT TWO KERALA NURSES FOR THEIR PRO ISRAELI POST ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Thiruvananthapuram: Taking umbrage at Kerala nurses' pro-Israeli stance, the Kuwaiti administration has issued an order for the deportation of the two from the country. The duo had posted in support of Israel on social media leading to their deportation from Kuwait. One of them was deported from Kuwait as part of the disciplinary action.

While Kuwait authorities have been taking steps to oust another nurse from the country following the uploading of the message on WhatsApp in solidarity with Israel. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralidharan while confirming this in New Delhi said at a press conference that the Foreign Ministry has received information that an order was issued to deport the second nurse. The Union Minister also said that the Indian Embassy officials will make necessary arrangements to bring back both nurses to Kerala.

The Ministry of External Affairs will also issue guidelines regarding the precautions to be taken while using social media by those living in foreign countries, Muralidharan clarified. It is reported that both nurses were employees of Al Sabah Hospital. They shared a WhatsApp status justifying Israel's counter-attack on Gaza. They shared the status with the Israeli flag.