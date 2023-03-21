Kochi: Former Kerala advocate general and senior high court lawyer K P Dandapani died here on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment for cancer. He was 76 and was suffering from the disease for a long time. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Dandapani served as the state advocate general during the UDF government from 2011 to 2016. He appeared for the government in several landmark cases and obtained favorable judgments for the government. He is known as an eminent lawyer who began practicing as an advocate in 1968 after graduating from Ernakulam Government Law College. He started his own law firm called Dandapani Associates in 1972. He was a senior advocate in the Kerala High Court and was appointed as high court judge in 1996. He, however, resigned after five months and continued practicing as lawyer. He had to take a break due to health problems.

Possessing a deep knowledge of law, Dandapani was known to have be an expert in civil, criminal, company and constitution laws. He was the former president of the Kerala High Court Advocates Association and who worked as a legal advisor to many institutes including National Institute of Technology Kozhikode, Greater Cochin Development Authority, KITEX companies and others. He was also a former senior panel counsel member of Southern Railway.

Also Read: Kerala HC asks CBSE to respond to trans gender's request

Dandapani was born to VK Padmanadhan and MK Narayani. His wife Sumathi Dandapani is a senior advocate of the High Court and his sons are Millu, a High Court lawyer and Mittu, who is currently in Australia.