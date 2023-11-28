Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) : A Kerala woman was sentenced to 40 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 20,000 in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case on Monday. A special Fast Track Court has slapped the sentence on the woman for causing her own child to be 'brutally abused' by her lover.

The abuse became known only after the grandmother of the child disclose the matter to the authorities. The case took place in 2018 and 2019 when the convicted woman deserted her ill husband and became closer to her lover, whose name was Sishupalan. The woman took her child to her lover who allegedly assaulted the child and the 'private parts were also injured'.

The child informed the abuse to the elder sister who was also subjected to similar abuse though at a lesser degree. The children went to their grandmother and revealed the incident. According to the prosecution, the mother has been convicted and sentenced for 40 years for this offence. It was found that both the sisters have been sexually and brutally abused by the lover of the accused. The seven years old girl was brutally abused.