Wayanad (Kerala) : A set of posters in the name of Maoists about an alleged encounter appeared at Thirunelli of Kerala's Wayanad. The posters have claimed that a woman leader of the Maoists was killed in the encounter between the Thunderbolt team of the police and Maoists at Aralam in the forest area of Kannur-Wayanad border.

The posters also said that the Maoist group is going to take revenge for the death of their female leader. According to the posters, the deceased woman Maoist was identified as Lakshmi alias Kavitha, a native of Andhra Pradesh. She was seriously injured during the encounter that took place on 13th November at Ayyankunnu, Kannur district. She died while undergoing treatment. The posters also said that the body of Kavitha was buried in the forests of the Western Ghats.