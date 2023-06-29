Thiruvananthapuram: While Kerala continues to register a spike in cases of viral fever and deaths, a woman died of unknown fever this morning taking the death toll due to fever to 39.

Aswathi (28), a native of Chemmanad in Kasaragod district, died due to fever. She was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mangalore. The deceased has a six-year-old child. The woman was suffering from fever for the last few days and her temperature started rising since Tuesday. Following which, she was admitted to a private hospital in for treatment.

According to the fever case figures released by the state health department on June 27, a total of 12,776 people were diagnosed with fever across the state. Of which, 254 people were admitted to the hospital and 138 people were diagnosed with dengue. Among the total people, 13 were diagnosed with rat fever and four with H1N1.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram has registered 1049 fever cases, Kollam 853, Pathanamthitta 373, Idukki 517, Kottayam 530, Alappuzha 740, Ernakulam 1152, Thrissur 445, Palakkad 907, Malappuram 2201, Kozhikode 1353, Wayanad 616, Kannur 1187 and Kasargod 853.

Meanwhile, five persons including a four-year-old girl died of fever yesterday. The health department has not released the fever figures of the state today as it is a holiday due to Eid.

Officials also clarified that the detailed figures will be published on June 30. The health department is on high alert as the number of fever patients in the state has crossed 15000 and the dengue deaths are increasing day by day. Among the various cases of fever that have been recorded till now are dengue, chikungunya, H1N1 and rat fever.

To combat the situation, the health department is operating fever clinics, doxi corners, and ORS corners at all the government hospitals, officials said.