KERALA VIGILANCE BUREAU NABS REVENUE OFFICIAL FOR SECOND TIME IN BRIBERY CASE

Kozhikode: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in Kerala's Koyilandy nabbed a clerk in the tahsil (National Highways Land Acquisition Department) office for allegedly accepting bribes for the second time. The accused has been identified as Tommy PD, a resident of Adivaram. Tomy PD was arrested for accepting bribes from a Chemanchery resident to get compensation money for those who lost their houses for the development of the National Highway. He tried to take a bribe of Rs 86,000, including Rs 16,000 in cash and a cheque for Rs 70,000. The amount has been seized by the vigilance squad.

Also read: Punjab Vigilance Bureau issues lookout circular against former minister Manpreet Singh Badal in alleged corruption case

The official asked the party to come with the money to a bar near the tahsil office in Koyilandy. The vigilance and anti-corruption bureau officers caught him on red-handed. Vigilance Deputy SP E Sunil Kumar, Circle Inspector of Police (CI) AS Sarin, Sub-Inspector (SI) Sunil, Radhakrishnan, Harish Kumar, Abdul Salam, Anil Kumar, Binu, Anish and woman police officer Rinu were in the vigilance team.