Kerala Vigilance Bureau nabs revenue official for second time in bribery case
Published: 2 hours ago
Kozhikode: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in Kerala's Koyilandy nabbed a clerk in the tahsil (National Highways Land Acquisition Department) office for allegedly accepting bribes for the second time. The accused has been identified as Tommy PD, a resident of Adivaram. Tomy PD was arrested for accepting bribes from a Chemanchery resident to get compensation money for those who lost their houses for the development of the National Highway. He tried to take a bribe of Rs 86,000, including Rs 16,000 in cash and a cheque for Rs 70,000. The amount has been seized by the vigilance squad.
The official asked the party to come with the money to a bar near the tahsil office in Koyilandy. The vigilance and anti-corruption bureau officers caught him on red-handed. Vigilance Deputy SP E Sunil Kumar, Circle Inspector of Police (CI) AS Sarin, Sub-Inspector (SI) Sunil, Radhakrishnan, Harish Kumar, Abdul Salam, Anil Kumar, Binu, Anish and woman police officer Rinu were in the vigilance team.
Earlier, Tommy PD was arrested six years ago in 2017, in another bribery case by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau from Kodenchery in Kozhikkode. He was a village officer at the Kodenchery village office. He was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000. The trial in this vigilance case is currently pending in the Kozhikkode Vigilance Court.