KERALA TRAFFIC COP SUSPENDED FOR CHECKING IN AT HOTEL WITH WOMAN BY IMPERSONATING AS SI IN KOZHIKODE

Kozhikode A Traffic Grade SI has been suspended for allegedly checking in at a hotel with a woman while impersonating as a Police subinspector in Kozhikode district of Kerala officials said on Wednesday It is learnt that Grade SI Jayarajan was suspended by IG Kerala North Region Sources said that Jayarajan had checked in at a hotel with a woman by introducing himself as a subinspector The impersonation was done to lower the hotel room rent sources said adding that the ploy worked The accused stayed in an airconditioned room with a daily rent of Rs 2500 However at the time of checking out the accused managed to pay only Rs 1000 on the back of his undue influence by impersonating as a police subinspector Also read Kerala cop brutally kicks passenger for ticketless travel shows police in bad lightSources said that the accused had checked in at the hotel with a woman on Link Road Kozhikode The accused told the receptionist that he was the town SI and wanted to rest Since the hotel is within the Town Police station the receptionist accommodated SI and allotted the room sources said The two went to the room at 1 pm and returned from the hotel at 4 pm sources said When the hotel staff became suspicious they informed the police about it Later the town police reached the hotel and checked the register and confirmed the impersonation Based on the statement by the hotel staff against the Traffic SI which had brought the Home Department and the police into disrepute the Traffic SI has been charged with serious criminal offences such as impersonation misuse of official position and financial fraud It is said that the woman with whom accused Jayarajan checked stayed at the hotel was a complainant who had lodged a complaint with the accused at the police station The accused is said to be a serial offender and has been accused of conniving with gangsters leaking case information to the sand mafia