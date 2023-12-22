Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government on Friday launched a drive to collect aid from the public to help the Tamil Nadu flood victims. State disaster management officials have been tasked with supervising the drive to ensure the collection of adequate funds for victims of Tamil Nadu floods.

Rural development commissioner and Devaswam special secretary MG Rajamanikyam has been instructed by the Kerala government to oversee funds for Tamil Nadu flood victims. Sources said that the initiative that began at 10 am on Friday is aimed at supplying essential kits to each flood-affected family. The government appealed to the public to donate to the cause.

The people have asked to amass relief materials at the State Disaster Management Authority headquarters opposite Kanakakunnu Palace in Thiruvananthapuram.

Authorities said those items which were intended to be included in kit 1 are five kgs of rice, one kg of Toor dal, three kgs of salt, and one kg of sugar. The list also includes one kg of wheat flour, 500 grams of Rava, 300 grams of chilli powder, 200 grams of sambar powder, and 100 grams of turmeric powder.