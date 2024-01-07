Pathanamthitta (Kerala) : The man who was dead and buried a few days ago has returned 'alive'. Raman Babu of Pathanamthitta's Laha Manjathotil Adivasi Colony has returned home, giving both shock and happiness to the relatives. The police, who came to know about the incident, are preparing to conduct a thorough investigation to find out whose body was cremated.

Recently, the dead body of an unknown person was found at Sabarimala Nilakkal on December 30 and it was mistakenly identified as that of Raman Babu of Adivasi colony at Laha Manjthot. On the Sabarimala Pilgrimage Path, the body of an elderly man was found lying on the road between Ilavunkal and Nilakkal, with injuries and being gnawed by ants. Some people confirmed that the dead person was Raman Babu, who is a tribal villager in the area and the family would come and check. Raman was stated to have a poor memory. Whenever he would leave home, he would return after a few days.

This time, however, relatives confirmed that the deceased was Raman after noticing a resemblance to the dead body and clothes. The police say that the dead body was released because the children recognized that the deceased was Raman Babu. The dead body was buried near the house. But soon, the real Raman Babu is found at Manu Kotambara by Raman Babu's relative and a watcher at Konni Kokkathot Forest Station.