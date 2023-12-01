KERALA TEACHER BIDS ADIEU TO CAREER FAMILY LIFE TO TURN CAREGIVER FOR CANCER PATIENTS

Shobhana dedicates her life for bedridden patients

Kannur (Kerala): A School teacher from Kerala, who bid adieu to her career, preferred not to get married to become a caregiver for bedridden patients suffering from some critical and incurable disease like cancer, is hailed as a beacon of hope for many.

Shobhana, a resident of Bakkalam, is a do-gooder and a standout in today's time. She taught Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Sree Narayana Vidyalaya for 10 years and finally decided to step down from her career for a noble cause.

Shobhana whose life has been dedicated to bedridden patients since 2006 is a shining example of compassion, her acquaintances said. She is taking care of the patients by visiting their homes and giving much-needed care and assistance without receiving a single rupee. She takes care of patients suffering from cancer, and also patients down with stroke, diabetes, and some other diseases. Her care and solace made them smile even in their severe pain.

Shobhana has a team which travels about 150 km and treats 25 to 30 bedridden patients each day. "Shobhana is providing us free service. Her compassion helped us save more than one lakh rupees per month," a patent said. It is estimated that every month, they are getting 32 new patients.