Kottayam (Kerala): Amid the protest by students over the suicide of a female student in a college hostel in Kerala, two state ministers on Wednesday will visit the Amaljyoti Engineering College in Kanjirapalli to discuss the issue with the management and the agitating students. Students are vehemently protesting for justice for Sradha Sateesh, a second-year food technology student who died by suicide on June 2 in the college hostel.

Sradha, a native of Tripunithura, was found unresponsive in her hostel room. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead. Students have alleged that the management of the college and the teachers tortured Shraddha after they confiscated her phone. They have also alleged that the college management and the police colluded to sabotage the investigation into the incident.

To pacify the students, Higher Education Minister R Bindu and Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan will visit the college on Wednesday. The college was closed for an indefinite period amid strong protests by the students. Shraddha’s parents and college management have filed separate complaints with the Kottayam district police chief demanding a detailed inquiry into the case. College authorities have also handed over Shraddha’s mobile phone and laptop to the police.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, another student was found dead inside a private hospital in Idukki district. The deceased was identified as MR Arun Raj, a student of the Thodupuzha Alnasar Engineering College, police said. Arun studied mechanical engineering. Police have started a probe into the incident.

