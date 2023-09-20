Idukki: In a shocking case, a minor girl was allegedly put “on sale” on Facebook by her stepmother in Idukki district of Kerala, police said. Police have registered a case into the incident while further investigation is going on in this regard. The incident has been reported from Thodupuzha area of Idukki district.

A police official associated with the investigation of the case said that they received information from the locals two days ago that the man in their neighbourhood had put his minor daughter on sale on Facebook recently. Thodupuzha Police Station House Officer Sumesh Sudhakaran while divulging further details in this regard, said that that the case has been handed over to the cyber cell for detailed investigation and further action will be taken as soon as the report is received.

Also read: West Bengal: Man, his father feed alcohol to stop infant from crying, held

According to a police official, preliminary probe by the cyber police has suggested that the minor girl's stepmother put the post on Facebook from the account of her husband. Police said that after posting the controversial post on Facebook, the accused woman later deleted it. However, the locals in the area came across the post and promptly informed the police about it.

A police official said that after the locals informed them about the controversial post by the man on his Facebook account, they detained the man. However, the accused denied the allegation saying that he had not posted anything from his Facebook account of late making the police suspicious about his second wife.

While the woman initially denied the wrongdoing, the later confessed to her crime before the police during interrogation, a police official said. It is learnt that the woman put the controversial post on Facebook after a dispute with her husband. Police said that they are facing a challenge in arresting the woman as she has a six-month-old baby.

The concerned police has sought the advice of the higher ups for further proceedings in the case.