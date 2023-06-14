Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Police on Wednesday said it has procured the CCTV footage of the alleged 40yearold suspect who attacked a pregnant woman in Thampanoor city in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala on Monday The assailant grabbed the woman who was walking on the street The victim a native of Nedumangad was attacked when she alighted from the bus to go to her workplace The accused came after her when she was walking on the footpath The man after climbing the railway overbridge ran into the woman s body He was staring at the woman for a while Before the woman could respond to the situation the assailant fled from the spot The woman was five months pregnant The victim s family had filed a complaint at the police station and the women s cell Police have launched an investigation The victim said that the accused was about 40 years old In the CCTV footage the assailant s face was not clear Police said that the suspect was a resident of the adjoining area Now the police have obtained the CCTV footage of the alleged suspect wherein he was found grabbing the pregnant woman On hearing the screams of the woman people rushed to rescue her But by that time he fled from the spot A meeting was convened under the leadership of the City Police Commissioner to discuss the incident Following the receipt of the CCTV footage police have launched raids to trace the suspect In the CCTV footage the accused was found wearing a white shirt grey trousers and slippers He was in the age bracket of 40 to 45 years