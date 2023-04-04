Alappuzha(Kerala): The Kerala police saved a newborn's life presumed dead by the mother in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Tuesday. According to police, a woman reached a hospital with excessive blood discharge. The woman told the hospital authorities that she gave birth in the bathroom at home and the baby dead. The hospital authorities immediately informed the Chengannur police.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the house and carried out an inspection. When the police arrived at the house in Mulakuzha, the baby was lying in a bucket. The police noticed that the newborn was moving. The police immediately took the baby to a nearby hospital. The hospital authorities said that the newborn was alive.

A video of the police running to the hospital with the baby found in a bucket in the bathroom has surfaced. The baby has been shifted to the Kottayam Medical College and Hospital under special observation. Earlier, a police sub-inspector saved a woman by performing CPR on her, seven minutes after a distress call was made to the Police Control Room in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

The policeman received an alert from Police Control Room regarding a suicide bid. The police reached the victim's residence in less than seven minutes and broke open the door, which was locked from the inside by the victim's woman. The rescued woman didn't breathe. The policeman identified as Gopal immediately performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and the woman started breathing again.