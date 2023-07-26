KERALA POLICE REGISTER CASE OVER MIC MALFUNCTION DURING CM PINARAYI VIJAYAN SPEECH

Thiruvananthapuram: In a bizarre incident, Kerala Police filed a suo motu case over howling of the microphone during the speech of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a memorial meeting for former CM Oommen Chandy who passed away recently. CM Vijayan has however directed the police not to proceed with the case.

Sources said that Cantonment police registered a case against a microphone operator over the interruption in CM's speech, caused by howling sound, in a commemorative function of former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy. It is learnt that CM's speech was interrupted for about 15 seconds due to the howling sound of microphone.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was a special invitee and speaker at the commemoration meeting of former Chief minister Oommen Chandy. The meeting was organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Monday at the Ayyankali Hall. While CM Pinarayi Vijayan was about to start his speech Congress workers gathered inside the hall started shouting slogans "Oomen Chandi Ki Jai".

It was Pradesh congress committee president K. Sudhakaran who intervened and calmed down the workers. As the CM started his speech, a big howling sound in the mic interrupted his speech. The mic operator then rectified the issue after which the CM continued his speech and concluded it as usual. Initially the congress worker's behaviour at the commemorative function was criticised by the CPM leaders.

But the action from the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment police surprised every one. The case was registered under Kerala police act Section 118 (e) for causing “grave violation of public order”. Police also impounded the instruments including microphone, cables and amplifier from the operator. His statement was also recorded in the case.

After an uproar in the political circles, the Chief Minister directed the police not to proceed with the case, sources said. Sources said that the CM suggested to the police to check if there was a security breach or not. Kerala Congress hit out at the Vijayan government over the FIR. “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely! Police under CM Pinarayi Vijayan have filed a case against a mic operator and confiscated his equipment for a 10-sec glitch during his speech at the Oommen Chandy memorial meeting! He gives tough competition to Modi and is a stark contrast with Oommen Chandy who had forgiven even his worst attackers,” Kerala Congress said in a statement.

Thiruvananthapuram DCP said the case was registered as part of a “normal technical procedure." “It is unusual in VIP functions. Usually the PWD electrical wing will check and verify the mic before CM's functions. Here we have to examine if there was any technical snag. The equipment will be returned today itself to the operator after scientific examinations," Thiruvananthapuram DCP V. Ajith told reporters.