Kasaragod: Kerala cops, who are on the trail of three women Maoist activists involved in the gunfight that took place in Wayanad district's Periya days ago, issued a lookout notice for their arrest.

Police suspect three cadres who are giving police a run reached the Thalassery area. Based on a specific tip-off, police sent its teams to the Thalassery region. Earlier, informers tipped the police about Maoist cadres' presence on Wednesday morning. Despite, a manhunt cops could not find any Maoist activists there though the search is still on. The police suspect that Maoist cadres Sundari, Vanaja and Lata have reached Thalassery. The locals have noticed them travelling in a private bus.

There were intelligence reports that Maoists are planning to observe the death anniversary of Kuppu Devaraj and Ajitha, who were shot dead in Nilambur Karulai forest by forces. The plan was to observe the commemoration day on November 24. Following the intelligence inputs, ATS and Thunderbolt units planned an operation to nab the Maoists. ATS also got information that two tents were found inside the forest. Thunderbolt commandos and the police team prepared a precise plan to catch the Maoists.

The Intelligence Unit had received a tip-off that Maoists were hiding in Urupumkutty. Police also investigated the whereabouts of a large quantity of meat that was transported to the Ayamkudy Colony of Urupumkutty area. Thus the forces arrived at the Uruppumkutty area. Realising the presence of Thunderbolt, the Maoists fired at them. ThunderBolt jawans, who surrounded the camp of the Maoists, fired back. Maoists were injured in the firing but they managed to flee to the deep forest.