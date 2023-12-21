KERALA POLICE FILES CASE AGAINST LOP SATHEESAN OVER VIOLENCE DURING YOUTH CONGRESS MARCH

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police on Thursday registered a case against Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, terming him the first accused in connection with the violence during the Youth Congress march to the state secretariat.

An FIR has also been registered against 30 people including MLA Shafi Parampil and Youth Congress state president Rahul Mankoottathil. The Thiruvanthapuram Cantonment Police has registered a case against nearly 300 Youth Congress activities.

The activists have been charged under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code for destroying public property and attacking on-duty police officers. The FIR stated that a damage of Rs 50,000 was recorded during the Youth Congress march on Wednesday.

It was further stated that many policemen including Poojapura SHO Rojin, SISF officers APSI Rajesh and CPO Ratheesh and Sandeep were seriously injured in the clashes that broke out between the police and activists at that time. Following which, a case was registered by the Thiruvanthapuram Cantonment Police.

Taking a dig at police action and the charges slapped against him, Satheesan posted on Facebook, "Please tell the chief minister that I have got scared."

The protest march was held against the alleged attacks on Youth Congress workers who waved black flags during the Nava Kerala Sadas, an outreach programme of the state government. Tension ensued soon after Satheesan inaugurated the march yesterday. Later, a tussle broke out between the police and the activists