Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The tragedy surrounding the untimely death of Dr. Shahana, a 26-year-old postgraduate doctor at the Government Medical College, has taken a new direction. Dr. EA Ruwais, a medical professional and close friend of Shahana, has been taken into custody by the Kerala Police in connection with her tragic demise.

Dr. Ruwais, a native of Kollam, was brought in for questioning from a relative's residence in Karunagappally early on Thursday. The investigation, led by the Medical College Police, is currently underway at the Medical College Police Station.

Shahana and Ruwais were close friends and were planning to get married. The marriage was approved by both the families. Later, Ruwais' family demanded a huge amount of dowry.

According to Shahana's family, the dowry demand extended to an astronomical 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of land, and even a luxury BMW car, requests that were far beyond their financial means. It was only because of this dowry demand that the marriage failed.

Shahana was found unconscious in her apartment, some empty vials have been recovered from her room after her male friend Ruwais backed out from the marriage. Despite the absence of any direct accusations in Shahana's suicide note, the note cryptically conveyed the weight of societal pressures around financial matters, stating, "Everyone wants money. The biggest thing is money."

Police said a case of unnatural death has been registered. According to the police, sections of abetment to suicide and Dowry Prohibition Act were added based on the statements of Dr Shahana's family.

Ruwais, a member of the Kerala Medical Postgraduates Association's (KMPGA) state committee, was removed from the organisation while an investigation was conducted. Health Minister Veena George too has ordered an inquiry into the untimely death of Shahana.