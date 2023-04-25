Ernakulam Kerala Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Christian leaders of the state on the first day of his twoday visit to Kerala The meeting was held at the Taj Vivanta Hotel on Wellington Island The fall in rubber prices and violence against Christians outside the state were discussed in the meetingAfter participating in the Yuvam Youth Conclave the Prime Minister arrived at the Taj Vivanta Hotel on Wellington Island at 740 PM The meeting with the religious leaders was held after the PM took a little rest The PM s meeting with the Christian leaders assumed significance as the BJP leaders are expecting to gain strength in the Christiandominated parts of Kerala just like how the saffron party made electoral inroads in the North Easters states People of all religions will be protected Prime Minister announced in the meeting in which several Christian religious representatives participated Steps will be taken to prevent attacks on Christians Narendra Modi also said that he is aware of the concerns of the congregation After the meeting the bishops said that the concerns and needs of the church were conveyed to the prime ministerAlso Read Kerala Dressed in Mundu PM Modi holds roadshow in KochiThe meeting lasted for over twenty minutes BJP state president K Surendran and Dr K S Radhakrishnan also participated in the meeting K Surendran gave his response to the meeting and said that it was held in a friendly atmosphere Eight Christian religious leaders attended the meeting They have discussed the issues confronting the Christian community in the country in general and in Kerala in particular