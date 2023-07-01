Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate has launched a preliminary investigation against Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan. An investigation is being conducted into allegations related to the 'Punarjani', a flood relief project that was launched in the Paravur constituency, after the 2018 floods.

It may be recalled that the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau earlier registered an FIR against Satheesan and they are proceeding with the investigation. The Kochi unit of the Enforcement Directorate is conducting the investigation and deputy director Prashant Kumar is in charge of the investigation.

After preparing the preliminary investigation report, the ED has to obtain approval from the ED headquarters for further investigation. The case will be registered if permission is granted from the headquarters. The complainant's main allegation was that VD Satheesan received donations from abroad without taking permission from the Central government for the 'Punarjani' project.

In this context, the details of the 'Punarjani' project implemented in the Paravur constituency are being thoroughly examined and VD Satheesan's foreign travels, collection and utilisation of donations and funds for the Punarjani project are being probed. It will be investigated whether there has been a violation of the FCRA and FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) Acts or not.

Also read: ED raids on in multiple locations, sleuths look for targets in Bengaluru

"The opposition will not backtrack from the corruption allegations levelled against the Chief Minister. Stating that he has no objection to the vigilance probe launched against him, Satheesan stated, "Let the probe be done. When the same complaint was received earlier, the Vigilance had dismissed it with the knowledge of the Chief Minister after finding it to be baseless."

According to government sources, the order on the preliminary vigilance probe against Satheesan was taken based on a complaint lodged by an action council alleging that foreign funds were received in violation of the FCRA. The probe was ordered after verifying the veracity of the claims made in the complaint, according to sources. After the 2018 floods in the state, Satheesan launched a project 'Punarjani' to construct houses for those who lost their houses in the floods.