Kerala: Oommen Chandy's funeral procession to his hometown Kottayam starts

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The funeral procession carrying the mortal remains of former Kerala Chief Minister and a veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who died in Bengaluru on July 18, started from here on Wednesday morning. The last rites will be held at his native place Kottayam.

The well-wishers bid adieu to their beloved leader by chanting slogans. The mortal remains of former CM are being carried in a specially equipped AC low-floor bus covered in garlands and pictures of Chandy. Senior leaders, including Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, Kerala Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan, are taking part in the funeral procession, as a tribute to the departed leader.

The funeral procession started at 7:20 am from his house here. Teary-eyed party workers and supporters chanted slogans while remembering Chandy. As the bus, carrying the mortal remains, rolled through the state capital, onlookers, many of them children, waited at various locations to catch a final look at the former CM.

Several key politicians cutting across party lines remembered Chandy, a two-time Kerala Chief Minister. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi paid glowing tributes to Chandy saying his lifelong services will be remembered by people of the southern state. "Oommen Chandy ji was an exemplary grassroots Congress leader. He will be remembered for his lifelong service to the people of Kerala. We will miss him dearly. Much love and condolences to all his loved ones," Rahul Gandhi said in a Tweet.

Congress party sources informed that all arrangements have been made at the Thirunakkara Ground in Kottayam for the public to pay a last adieu to Chandy. They said his body will also be kept at his residence in nearby Puthuppally. According to Chandy's kin, the funeral is scheduled to be held on Thursday at a church in Puthuppally. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues paid homage to Chandy here on Tuesday.

