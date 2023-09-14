KERALA NURSING STUDENT STABBED TO DEATH FOR REJECTING LOVE PROPOSAL ACCUSED ALSO DEAD

Ernakulam (Kerala): A girl, who was stabbed and injured by a young man after rejecting his love proposal, died in the Perumbavoor area here. The deceased was identified as Alka, a native of Rayamangalam, official sources said.

According to sources, she was on a ventilator in the surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Rajagiri Hospital for the last eight days. The cause of death was a fatal head injury, excessive bleeding and pneumonia.

Police sources said that one Eldos alias Basil trespassed into the house and attacked Alka, her grandfather and grandmother. Later he killed himself. Alka was seriously injured and was admitted to a private hospital in Aluva.

They added that her grandparents were also admitted to a private hospital in Perumbavoor. "Their injuries were not serious. The accused proposed to Alka, a nursing student, but she rejected," sources said.

The family members claimed that Basil, who was familiar with Alka, used to follow her regularly and harass her. "Following this, Alka was careful not to be in front of him. Her mobile number was also changed due to Basil's harassment. After this, with the aim of killing Alka, Eldos broke into the house with a knife and attacked her. He attacked Ousep and his wife Chinnamma (grandparents) while they were trying to save Alka. Then the accused, who escaped from the place, was found dead in his room," police sources added.

