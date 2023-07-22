Pathanamthitta: A motor accident claim tribunal at Pathanamthitta in Kerala has ordered an insurance company to provide a compensation of Rs 1.58 crore to a 30-year-old claimant, who was fatally injured in a bike accident six years ago. It was stated to be the highest-ever compensation amount awarded to a victim in Kerala. The recipient of the motor insurance compensation is Akhil K Bobby, who is a native of Prakkanam in the district.

The accident occurred on July 25, 2017, near Elanthur Ganapathi Temple of the district. The 24-year-old Akhil who was riding his bike collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. Akhil was severely injured and was taken to a private hospital.

As the nature of the injury was fatal, he was further referred to Vellore Christian Medical College and Hospital. For Akhil, life was never the same again. Everything turned upside down for him. Long-term hospitalisation, living on continuous medication and permanent disability left him broken from the inside. A medical board presented crucial evidence before the court of MACT stating that Akhil had suffered 90 per cent disability due to the accident resulting in damage to the backbone as well as other body parts.

Just three days before the completion of the sixth year of the fatal accident, the MACT court verdict brought some relief to Akhil's sufferings. The compensation was ordered by the MACT court judge GP Jayakrishnan. The original compensation amount awarded is Rs 1,02,49,440. The gross compensation amount, including the legal cost of Rs 6,17,333 as well as nine per cent interest will lead to an ex-gratia of Rs 1.58 crore. The interest was calculated with effect from March 15, 2018, the date on which the case was filed before the tribunal court. The court ordered the National Insurance Company's Pathanamthitta branch office to remit the compensation amount to the victim's bank account within one month.

