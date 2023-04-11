KERALA MAN TO PARTICIPATE IN WORLD TRANSPLANT GAMES CM PINARAYI VIJAYAN PRESENTS HIM JERSEY

Ernakulam (Kerala): Dinoy Thomas, a 39-year-old man from Kaipadamugal, Kalamassery is set to participate in the World Transplant Games, which will be held in Perth, Australia from April 15 to 21. Thomas also received a send-off from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan before leaving for Australia. Vijayan handed him over a jersey and wished him good luck.

Thomas, who underwent a heart transplant in 2013 at Lisie Hospital in Ernakulam, will participate in the five km marathon event at the World Transplant Games. This sporting event is organised for organ transplant donors and recipients. After his heart transplant surgery, Thomas has been working as a driver at Nippon Toyota.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dinoy Thomas said, " I had my heart transplanted in 2013. The first year after the transplant was difficult. One and a half years after the transplant, I joined my work back. To keep myself healthy, I started walking and cycling in the morning. Last year, I participated in the 5 km marathon held at Marine Drive in Kochi for the first time. But, participating in the World Transplant Games is an entirely new experience for me. This is the first time I will attend a sporting event outside India."

Thomas further said, "My family has been the biggest support for me. By participating in this event, I want to spread awareness about organ donation and to prove that people with an organ transplant can also lead a healthy and happy life." Dr. Joe Joseph, a cardiologist at Lisie Hospital said, " A total of 30 people from our country will take part in the World Transplant Games and this is the first time that a person from Kerala will take part in this event.

Thomas had been practising for the event for the last two years and he also participated in several other events organised in the city. Thomas also participated Spice Coast Marathon held in Kochi last December and completed the five km marathon. This event is affiliated with the International Olympic Committee."

Dr Joe further said, "Thomas sought treatment for dilated cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that causes enlargement or dilation of one or both ventricles. He couldn't walk because of it. The first year after the heart transplant was difficult for Thomas, but soon everything came back to normal. Since the last two years, he started running, walking and cycling in the morning as a part of his practice for the marathon."