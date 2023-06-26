Kasaragod: A man, who raised an objection over a woman's harassment, was stabbed to death in Kerala's Kasaragod. The deceased has been identified as Sandeepa (26), a native of Madhur, who died on Monday, one day after he was grievously hurt by stab wounds.

Pawan Raj, who is from Kajampadi, has been taken into police custody over the murder and is being interrogated in connection with the case. Earlier, a verbal spat ensued between Pawan Raj and Sandeepa regarding the harassment of a relative.

On Sunday night, Sandeepa was riding a bike when Pawan Raj stopped him. Thereafter, an argument broke out between them. An agitated Pawan Raj whipped out a knife from his waist and stabbed Sandeepa in the neck which resulted in grievous injury to the young man, police said. He was soon rushed to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital where his situation worsened despite the doctor's efforts to save him. Badiadukka cops, who registered a case, are investigating the case to ascertain the reason of the attack.

Meanwhile, police arrested a man for allegedly abducting and raping a woman, who is his friend, in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district on Sunday, officials said. The accused has been identified as Kiran, a native of Attingal. According to sources, the woman had come to eat at a restaurant near Techno Park along with her friend at around 10 pm on Saturday. Police said Kiran, who knew the woman, arrived there and asked her to ride his bike and also beat her. At first, she refused to ride the bike but Kiran threatened her saying he would commit suicide if she did not comply with what he said. Later, under the pretext of taking her home, Kiran took her to Menamkulam, where he beat and raped her.