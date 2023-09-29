KERALA MAN SHOOTS ELDER BROTHER DEAD AFTER ARGUMENT OVER PARKING

Ernakulam: A man allegedly shot his elder brother dead at Edayapuram in Ernakulam following arguments over parking of motorcycle outside their house last night. The accused, who had himself informed the police, has been taken into custody.

The accused, Thomas, who is a section officer in High Court shot Paulson (48) with an airgun. The incident took place at around 11 pm yesterday after an altercation between the two brothers.

According to police, it has been learnt that the brothers had a dispute over parking of their motorcycle and this led to the murder. On Thursday morning, when Thomas had parked his motorcycle outside the house, it was allegedly damaged by his elder brother Paulson. Following which, Thomas had lodged a complaint with the police against his brother accusing him of smashing his motorcycle that was parked outside the house.

A fresh argument rose at around 7 pm over parking after the brothers returned from work. At around 11 pm, the verbal altercation between the siblings intensified and Thomas in a fit of rage shot at Paulson with an airgun. The neighbours said the two brothers lived with their father, who had recently returned home after being discharged from a nursing home where he was undergoing treatment for a prolonged period.

The siblings had divided the property between themselves and lived in their respective portions of the house. Neighbours said that the two brothers did not interact with them much.