KERALA MAN SENTENCED TO 90 YEARS IMPRISONMENT FOR SEXUALLY ASSAULTING SON

Kannur (Kerala): A POSCO Court in Kerala has sentenced a man to 90-years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his son. Judge K Rajesh of Taliparamba POCSO fast track court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on the convict. A man had sexually assaulted his eight-year-old son in the jurisdiction of the Payyanur police station area in 2018.

As per the complaint, the minor was sexually assaulted multiple times by his father in their house. A case was registered by Payyanur Senior Inspector KP Shine and subsequently the accused was arrested. Payyannur Police Inspector K Vinod Kumar conducted an investigation and submitted the report. Public Prosecutor Sherimol Jose appeared for the prosecution.

The POCSO court held the accused guilty under five sections. Meanwhile in Thrissur, a 64-year-old man was sentenced to 95-years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy in 2018. The Chalakkudy POCSO Court also imposed a fine of Rs 4.5 lakh on Mala Puthanchira, a native of Hydros. The Court also ordered the convict to pay full compensation to the victim.

The convict used to catch birds and sell them through a shop. The 10-year-old student, who was tortured, used to come to buy parrots from the accused. Meanwhile, Puthanchira threatened the child and sexually assaulted him on multiple occasions. The victim then informed his friends about the torture. The friends in turn informed the victim's family members, following which they filed a complaint. Police apprehended Puthanchira. Circle Inspector Sajin Shashi submitted the charge-sheet. Public Prosecutor Baburaj appeared for the prosecution.

