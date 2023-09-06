KERALA MAN HACKED ON DISPUTE OVER MARGIN OF VICTORY IN PUTHUPPALLY BYPOLL

Kochi (Kerala): A lorry driver on Wednesday was brutally hacked in Kerala's Ernakulam district following an argument over the margin of victory in Puthuppally by-election, police said. The driver suffered a head injury and was admitted to a nearby private hospital in Angamaly. The incident incident took place in Pothiyakkara near Kalady.

The injured, Kunnekkadan Johnson, is a native of Pothiyakkara who was hacked by CPM Pothiakkara branch secretary Kunnekadan Devasi. Following which, the CPM Pothiakkara branch secretary has been taken into police custody, they said. The victim Johnson said a three-member gang on a bike attacked him and fled from the spot. The state police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

Puthuppally assembly seat was held by the congress for the last 53 years and the ruling CPIM fought tirelessly to breach the Congress fortress this time. The counting of votes will be held at Kottayam on Friday. The ruling LDF has 99 MLAs in the assembly and the strength of opposition was 41 in the 140-member assembly before the bye poll.

