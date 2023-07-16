Kottayam (Kerala): In a tragic mishap, a 50-year-old man lost his life after being dragged on the road when his leg was entangled in a rope fallen off a moving lorry, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 16, morning near Sankranthi, when the deceased Murali, a native of Sankranthi, had gone for a morning walk, an official attached to the Gandhinagar police station said. He added that the vegetable delivery lorry dragged Murali for 200 metres and one of his legs severed after being rubbed on the road with the rope entangled.

The official said that when the locals saw Murali, they rushed to the spot and immediately took him to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, but the doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival. The locals nabbed the lorry driver and the cleaner and handed the duo to the officials of the Gandhinagar police station.

Police said that two other persons also sustained injuries and were admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police said that Murali was an employee in a drycleaning centre and that the lorry was coming from the Ettumanur side. Locals claimed that the carelessness of the lorry driver and helper caused the accident. Police said that after checking the CCTV footage, they would register a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and necessary action would be taken against the duo.

