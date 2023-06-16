KERALA MALAYALAM FILM DIRECTOR RAMASIMHAN ABU BAKAR QUITS BJP

Kozhikode: In a setback to the Kerala BJP, Malayalam film Director Ramasimhan Abu Bakar (Ali Akbar) has resigned from the saffron party, sources said on Friday. Ramasimhan informed in a Facebook post that he has ended his relationship with the party relationship with immediate effect. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ramasimhan said that this resignation is for expressing his opinion freely.

He said that his style is to react to whatever he sees. “An artist can do what a politician can't. The growth of the BJP in Kerala is decreasing day by day. BJP in Kerala is a machine that doesn't work well. The only reason why BJP got some votes is because of RSS support. The RSS is also turning its back on the BJP because it is not functioning properly,” he said.

Over speculations on his plans to join the CPM, Ramasimhan said that he will not join the left party. Ramasimhan said that he will continue to express his views on politics. “I haven't gone anywhere, not going don't argue about it, right here, no trade, nothing to gain, move along with the learned moral, that's all it is. It doesn't need any organization, only the truth is needed,” he said in a Facebook post.

Also read: Uniform civil code is constitutional objective to deliver uniform justice: Kerala governor

Ramasimhan said tha journalists have been calling him since morning for his future plans. “It's been a few days since I resigned, just came out and that's all. It is now understood that there should be no bondage if you want to move with Dharma, so it was removed. That's all it is. When you need to fight, shall we quarrel without looking at the face?” he said. Pertinently, Ramasimhan's last film "1921 Puzha muthal Puzha vare" was not a good experience and was censored by the Censor Board. Ramasimhan said that no one stood with him “in this BJP-ruled country to react against it”.

“My work in the film industry will continue,” he said adding “1921 Puzha muthal Puzha vare” is being remade in Hindi. Ramasimhan Aboobakker formerly Ali Akbar, film director, screenwriter, editor, and lyricist, works in Malayalam cinema. He has directed more than 20 Malayalam films. He is mostly known for directing comedy-drama films, such as Junior Mandrake, Gramapanchayath, Kudumba Vaarthakal, and Bamboo Boys.

He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Debut Director for his debut film Mamalakalkkappurathu (1988), and the National Film Award for Best Educational/Motivational/Instructional Film for Rabia Chalikkunnu (1996). In 2021, he converted to Hinduism from Islam and changed his name to Ramasimhan. Recently, Malayalam film director Rajasenan also resigned from BJP. Rajasenan was also a member of the BJP state committee.