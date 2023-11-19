Kottayam (Kerala) : A popular Malayalam film actor was found dead in a parked car in the premises of a hotel at Pambadi in Kottayam, Kerala, police sources have said. The victim was identified as popular actor Vinod Thomas (47). He played good characters in various Malayalam movies like 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' and 'Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla'. The dead body was kept in the Kottayam Pampady taluk hospital.

Police said that they received a complaint from the hotel management stating that an unidentified person is lying inside the parked car on their premises for a longer period of time than usual. Upon reaching the spot, the police found the actor lying inside the car. He was identified as actor Vinod Thomas, who was immediately taken to a hospital in the surrounding area of the hotel.