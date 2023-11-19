Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas found dead in parked car on hotel premises at Kerala's Pambadi
Published: 52 minutes ago
Kottayam (Kerala) : A popular Malayalam film actor was found dead in a parked car in the premises of a hotel at Pambadi in Kottayam, Kerala, police sources have said. The victim was identified as popular actor Vinod Thomas (47). He played good characters in various Malayalam movies like 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' and 'Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla'. The dead body was kept in the Kottayam Pampady taluk hospital.
Police said that they received a complaint from the hotel management stating that an unidentified person is lying inside the parked car on their premises for a longer period of time than usual. Upon reaching the spot, the police found the actor lying inside the car. He was identified as actor Vinod Thomas, who was immediately taken to a hospital in the surrounding area of the hotel.
The doctors, who tested the pulse of the actor, declared him as dead. The immediate reason for the death of the actor was not known. The information was passed on to the family members of the deceased. The police initiated steps to hand over the body to the family members after the post mortem is completed. The sudden death of actor Vinod Thomas came as a shocking news for the film industry and his fans.