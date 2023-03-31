Thiruvananthapuram: A two-judge Kerala Lokayukta on Friday referred the case filed against CM Pinarayi Vijayan and others for alleged misuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to a three-judge full bench. Such a decision would usually be taken when there was a split verdict within the two-judge bench.

With this, the Kerala Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues got a temporary reprieve. It was anticipated that the two-judge bench would deliver a final verdict today. Today, the verdict was delivered by Lokayukta Justice Cyriak Joseph and Deputy Lokayukta Justice Haroon Rasheed. Now, the full bench will hear the arguments in detail once again and then pass the verdict.

In the past few days, there was a heated discussion everywhere about the possibility of Vijayan resigning from the post of Chief Minister if the verdict is against him. The complainant said that he will approach the High Court against any negative verdict. The first term of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet faced these allegations of misappropriation.

It's been a year since this case has been waiting for the final verdict and it was only after the petitioner approached the Kerala High Court last week seeking its intervention that things have now speeded up. The High Court asked the petitioner to approach the Lokayukta with his petition and it was after this ruling came, that the Lokayukta decided to take up the case on Friday.

Activist R S Sasikumar filed the case in 2018 in which he alleged that the money was given to those who were not supposed to get the relief. The money was given to the family of a deceased CPM legislator, the family of a leader from a Left ally who passed away, and also to a Kerala Police officer who died when his vehicle met with an accident while accompanying the then-former state secretary of CPM, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Incidentally, during the end of the first Vijayan government, the then State Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel had to quit following the Lokayukta verdict indicting him for misuse of official powers. But the saving grace for Jaleel was the verdict came after the voting for the April 2021 Assembly elections had taken place.

The plea to the anti-corruption ombudsman was filed in September 2018 and the hearing ended on March 18, 2022. Since then the verdict has been kept pending. Even the ruling left-front government brought in legislation amending the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act by including provisions empowering the Assembly to review Lok Ayukta orders disqualifying ministers.