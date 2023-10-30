Thiruvananthapuram: An all-party meet, called by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the multiple blasts at a religious gathering in the state that claimed three lives, on Monday resolved to resist attempts to create mistrust and intolerance in society.

The meet, held at the conference hall in the Secretariat complex, also unanimously resolved to urge people not to indulge in baseless accusations, speculative campaigns and rumour-mongering in the wake of the blasts, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.