KERALA IG LAXMAN ARRESTED IN MONSON MAVUNKAL ANTIQUITIES SCAM

Kochi: Kerala Crime Branch arrested IG Guguloth Laxman, the fourth accused in the fraud case related to Monson Mavunkal's antiquities scam.

The arrest was done after detailed interrogation by the crime branch. He was released on bail after the arrest as the High Court had earlier granted him interim bail. IG Lakshman was arrested as he failed to come up with a satisfactory reply during the interrogation. The crime branch also got strong evidence through phone records. Actong on this tip-off, the crime branch swung into action and arrested the IG.

As per the notice, IG Lakshman arrived at the Kalamassery Crime Branch office around 11:30 am in the morning. Lakshman appeared before the investigation team for the first time. While granting him interim bail, the Kerala High Court instructed him to cooperate with the investigation. But despite being summoned twice by notice, the I.G. Laxman was not present. Following this, the investigation team submitted a report against the IG in court.

In the report, submitted to the High Court, the crime branch stated that IG Laxman was the mastermind behind the financial fraud in the antiquities deal. The crime branch had also charged conspiracy charges against IG Laxman. The crime branch also informed the court that they got crucial evidence against Lakshman. The crime branch informed the court that IG Laxman was trying to evade the investigation and did not appear for the interrogation due to fear of arrest. The report of the crime branch was given in the petition requesting to cancel the interim anticipatory bail of Laxman. The report may come to the consideration of the court today.

The crime branch has clarified that there is doubt in the medical document submitted by the IG stating that he was undergoing Ayurvedic treatment. While there is a good Ayurvedic hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, the IG sought treatment at a dispensary in Vellayani. The crime branch report also says that it is suspected that the medical record was created by misusing the IPS status.

The crime branch had obtained several pictures of a man named Monsan Mavunkal with IG Laxman. The investigation team has collected the phone calls made by the IG with Monson and the tower location information.

The crime branch has confirmed that the complainants have handed over a huge amount of money to Monsan as per the assurance given by IG Lakshman. Laxman, who was under suspension in the Monson antiquities scam case, was later reinstated. Lakshman was accused of various offences punishable under Sections 468 (forgery) and 420 (cheating). Monsan, who falsely claimed to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested in September 2021. A cheating case of Rs 10 crore was registered against him. Recently he was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a girl.