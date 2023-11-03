Kerala High Court bans bursting of crackers near temples beyond stipulated hours
Published: 1 hours ago
Ernakulam (Kerala): The Kerala High Court has imposed a ban on the bursting of firecrackers near places of worship in the state beyond the stipulated time. A single bench headed by Justice Amit Rawal in his interim order directed the respective District Collectors to ensure that no fireworks should take place near the religious places in the state after the designated hours.
The High Court also warned that if fireworks or bursting of crackers take place in violation of the interim order, then it will be treated as contempt of the court and the action will be taken accordingly. The High Court issued the interim order while hearing a petition filed by an applicant demanding a ban on the bursting of firecrackers in Ernakulam district during odd hours.
The court in its ruling pointed out that "No holy book says that firecrackers should be burst to please God." The court has directed the police and Collectors to search all places of worship and seize illegally stored firecrackers. The ban on the bursting of crackers was imposed after taking into consideration noise pollution and health issues.
Given the High Court order, the preparation for Thrissur Pooram fireworks preparations will be affected. Since it was an interim order, people could approach the larger bench. The High Court will take up the petition for hearing again on November 24. The court also directed the government to submit a report regarding the implementation of the interim order.