Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued a notice to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on a revision petition filed by the victim of a rape case challenging a magistrate court's acceptance of the CBI's closure report.

The high court issued the notice when the petition filed by the victim came up for hearing. In her plea, the victim, who is a prime accused in the solar panel scam, challenged the court's decision to accept the CBI's closure report giving clean chit to the Congress leader in the sexual assault case. She said that the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Thiruvananthapuram accepted the closure report, despite filing a petition raising objection.

The victim said that in the plea she had filed before the magistrate court, she had pinpointed all the materials found in the CBI probe, which corroborates her case and also points out the flaws in the investigation. The woman alleged that the court dismissed her petition without stating at least one valid and legally sustainable reason.

"From the materials produced by the CBI before the jurisdictional court, it can be seen that many witnesses have given statements, which show that both the accused and victim were there at the Rose House on May 24, 2012 at 4:30 PM", she said in the revision petition filed before the high court. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had given a clean chit to all six accused in the case including Veugopal and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the sexual exploitation allegation levelled by the woman.

The CBI also submitted another referral report in court exonerating BJP leader A P Abdullakutty in the sexual exploitation complaint by the woman, who is the prime accused in the sensational solar scam that rocked the southern state when the Congress-led government was in power nearly a decade ago. The case against Abdullakutty had been registered in 2014, when he was a Congress MLA from Kannur. He later joined the BJP.