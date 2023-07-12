Ernakulam (Kerala): In the hand-chopping case of Professor TJ Joseph by members of now banned outfit The Popular Front of India (PFI), the NIA court completed the trial of the accused in the case and pronounced the verdict in this case. Delivering the verdict, the court said that it was teoor act. The punishment for the accused will be announced on July 13.

The second phase of the trial was completed 13 years after the incident. In the first stage trial of 37 people, 11 people were convicted and 26 people were acquitted.

On March 23, 2010, Professor TJ Joseph's hand was chopped off for allegedly containing blasphemy in the second semester BCom Malayalam internal examination question paper of Thodupuzha Newman College Kottayam district Kerala. The NIA found that it was precisely planned and executed by the members of PFI.

After the incident, the NIA completed the second phase of the trial by arresting the accused who had been absconding for many years and filing separate chargesheets. The state police, who first investigated the case and later the NIA, found that the Popular Front was behind the crime. It was found that the crime received financial support from abroad and the accused also received local support before and after the incident. The second phase of the verdict is in this case, which was imposed by the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).