Kerala gritty girl Salva Marjan set to make mark in international Formula One racing championship
Published: 24 minutes ago
Kozhikode (Kerala): Fighting against the odds, a gritty girl from a hilly village in the Kozhikode district of Kerala has been practising hard to make a mark in the international Formula One racing championship. Meet Salva Marjan, a native of Chakkittapara's Chembra, who threw her hat in the motorsports arena almost dominated by male athletes.
Salva is all set to compete with other contestants in the F4 Car Racing championship in Chennai slated for November 4 and 5. The 23-year-old girl is bracing for the championship with the state-of-the-art Halo Safety Systems. Salva, who came to Chennai after receiving training in Dubai for the UAE Formula Racing Championship and Britain Formula championships, has been working hard to become India's first female international racer.
Salva's father Chembra Panachingal Kunjamu and mother Subaida have been pinning hopes on their daughter. She started showing an inclination towards driving at an early age. For the past eight years, she has been grooming herself to become a champion of the racing track. This is the right time to make an eight-year dream come true, says jubilant Salva.
The passion to pursue her dream lies in the encouragement of her family members. She started off her motorsports journey with Formula LGB, Single Seater, Open Wheel Class race cars in DTS Racing. Salva's passion for competition and her innate talent drove her to excel in motorsports.
The goal is to win international championships. With great pride, she is surging towards her ultimate goal of representing India in Formula Racing. In the Chennai F4 Racing Championship, she will first participate in the qualifying session. There will be three races during the Formula 4 race. All three races will be of the same length. Whereas it varies in Formula 2 and Formula 3. After F4, Salva will prepare to compete at the highest levels in F3 to F2 categories and finally in F1. For that, she needs to win the competition. Salva will represent India in higher levels such as F3, F2 and then F1.