KERALA GRITTY GIRL SALVA MARJAN SET TO MAKE MARK IN INTERNATIONAL FORMULA ONE RACING CHAMPIONSHIP

The passion to pursue her dream lies in the encouragement of her family members. She started off her motorsports journey with Formula LGB, Single Seater, Open Wheel Class race cars in DTS Racing. Salva's passion for competition and her innate talent drove her to excel in motorsports.

The goal is to win international championships. With great pride, she is surging towards her ultimate goal of representing India in Formula Racing. In the Chennai F4 Racing Championship, she will first participate in the qualifying session. There will be three races during the Formula 4 race. All three races will be of the same length. Whereas it varies in Formula 2 and Formula 3. After F4, Salva will prepare to compete at the highest levels in F3 to F2 categories and finally in F1. For that, she needs to win the competition. Salva will represent India in higher levels such as F3, F2 and then F1.