KERALA GOVT MOVES SC AGAINST HC ORDER ON MISSION ARIKOMBAN

New Delhi The Kerala government has alleged that the High Court did not consider the safety of the people and restrained the officials from tranquilizing the elephant as per the order of the Chief Wild Life warden The government said that as per Section 111 of the Wild Life Protection Act 1972 the Chief Wildlife warden has the right to take action against those wild animals that threaten human life and based on this right the warden had granted permission to tranquilize the elephant and shift it to the training centre However the High Court made a mistake by intervening in this matter and stopped the proceedings read the pleaThe government told the court that Arikomban has killed seven people and damaged 52 houses and shops in 2017 In the last three months it has damaged 22 houses three ration shops and six other shops informed the government The government contended that it needs to ensure the safety of the lives and the properties of the people and it was in this view that the Chief Wildlife warden did not consider it fit to shift the elephant to another locationforest Minister for Forests and Wildlife AK Saseendran had earlier said that the HC order is not easy to implement by the government hence it would approach the top court and then work as per its advice Also read Kerala s Mission Arikomban raises questions The High Court had asked the government to act as per the Expert Committee s recommendations Later Parambikulam residents approached the court and the court ordered the government to find another suitable place in the next five days It is not easy to find such a place as the forests in the state are either surrounded by human inhabitations or agricultural lands said the ministerHe said that if the government tried to implement the HC order it would face protesting people and therefore it would approach the top court and then take action accordingly The HC had directed Arikomban to be darted radiocollared and translocated in the Parambikulam tiger reserve But the locals there have objections to it as they feel that it will stray into human habitation endangering lives and properties