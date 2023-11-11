KERALA GOVT LAUNCHES AYYAN APP FOR SABARIMALA PILGRIMS INFORMATION AVAILABLE IN FIVE LANGUAGES

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): The Kerala Forest Department has launched 'Ayyan', a new app to guide the Sabarimala pilgrims. The app will provide information in five languages namely Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.

The app is aimed at helping pilgrims who plan to visit Sabarimala during the upcoming Mandala-Makaravilakku season. Pilgrims can access all information related to the puja details to all other nitty gritty related to the visit through the app. Pilgrims can know about the transport facilities available on the Pampa-Sannidhanam-Swami Ayyappan Road, Pampa-Nilimala-Sannidhanam, Erumeli-Azhutakadav-Pamba, Satram-Uppupara-Sannidhanam routes through the app.

Next, information about service centers, medical emergency units, accommodations, elephant squad teams, public toilets as well as the distance from each base to Sannidhanam will be available in the app. This apart, the app will also provide contact details of fire brigade and police outposts. This apart, information about free drinking water distribution points and distance between the centres along traditional trekking routes can be easily received through the app.

The rituals and general guidelines that are to be followed during Sabarimala pilgrimage has been elaborately explained in the newly launched app. Also, an insight has been given regarding the biodiversity of Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary. All the details related to the puja and other information about Sabarimala Temple are available in the app.

The 'Ayyan' app can be downloaded from Google Play Store. The QR code of the app is displayed on all the gates of the traditional trekking paths to Sabarimala and pilgrims can scan the code for assistance. One can also get emergency helpline numbers by using the app.

The app can be accessed in both online and offline modes. Users will receive warnings on selected routes through the app. The app has been developed with the help of Kanjirapally-based Leopard Tech Lab Pvt Ltd.