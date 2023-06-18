KERALA GOVT EMPLOYEE ATTEMPTS TO SET BANK ON FIRE STEAL MONEY TO PAY OFF LOANS

Thrissur: A government employee was arrested after he attempted to rob a private bank and set it on fire in Athani in Kerala's Thrissur. The accused told police that his mounting debts compelled him to take such a step.

The incident took place at around 4:30 pm on Saturday at the Athani branch of Federal Bank. The accused, Lilo, a field assistant of Thekkumkara Village reached the Federal Bank, from where he had taken loan with a can of petrol. He poured petrol inside the bank and even on himself. When the bank's assistant manager tried to stop him, the accused poured petrol on him as well. Lijo then threatened the bank officials and demanded the keys of the locker. This rose to a commotion inside the bank and the staff along with customers and a few locals who had rushed in, surrounded Lijo and tied him up with a rope. They informed the police and handed over the accused.

During interrogation Lijo admitted that he intended to steal money as he had a debt of Rs 73 lakh. He was addicted to online rummy and had borrowed money from several people. He said that he had lost Rs 50 lakh in online rummy and he had also taken a home loan of Rs 23 lakh. He claimed to be under severe mental distress for the last one week due to the mounting debt. Finally, he decided to steal the money from bank to get out of the problem, he told police.

The Vadakanchery Police have registered a case against Lijo and arrested him on charges of murder attempt and robbery attempt. They also took the accused to the bank and collected all evidence. Police further said that they will check the bank transactions of the accused.